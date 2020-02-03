|
Robert George Campbell
Heath - Funeral services with military honors celebrating the life of Robert George Campbell, 85, originally from Plattekill, NY, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 6 P.M., Thursday, February 6, 2020, with Rev. G. Michael Gribble as celebrant, and military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 3-6 P.M. prior to the service on Thursday. Interment, with full military honors, will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Robert, affectionately known as "Bob" passed away at the Inn at Chapel Grove on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born in Plattekill, New York on August 4, 1934, to the late Joseph A. and B. Margaret (White) Campbell.
In 1957, Bob enlisted with the United States Army and was sent to Germany where he met his future wife and German National, Helga. He served with both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring from active service as Sergeant First Class in 1984. Bob continued to serve in a civilian capacity, traveling throughout much of Europe, until his final retirement in 2013.
A lover of traditional country music, Bob loved to play the guitar and sing, never missing the opportunity when it presented itself. He often entertained the caregivers at Chapel Grove, his home since 2018, by singing "You are My Sunshine", which was always met with smiles. Bob had a great way of making those around him feel welcome and became a surrogate grandfather to many.
Husband, Father, and man of great Catholic faith, Bob will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Helga S. (Wich) Campbell; his twin daughters, Claudia D. (Dr. Keith A.) Wing and Sandra M. Campbell; his son, Mark R. Campbell; grandsons, Dr. Marcus A. Wing, Christopher R. Wing, and Anthony O. Wing; his sister, Carol (Ronald) Martinez; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph "Sam" (Alice) Campbell, Evelyn (Richard) Farnum, Marcella (Babe) Cahill, Lucy (Joe) Candelario, Marilyn "Veronica" (Armando) Nieto, Frederick Campbell and Edward Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Bob's name be made to the Licking County Veterans Alliance; or to aide in Parkinson's research advancement; Parkinson's Foundation Great Lakes Chapter, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
The family would like to extend their sincerest heartfelt thank you to their immediate friends and family, near and far, for their continued support throughout the years; as well as the extended family at the Inn at Chapel Grove Specialty Care Unit and Hospice of Central Ohio for the dedicated care, genuine concern, and the many tears of sadness shared during this final journey.
Bob lived well and laughed often, and enjoyed making others smile. He and his wife, Helga, played an integral part in creating the tight family bond within the Campbell family that was evident to all. A favorite phrase the family loved to share upon parting was "See you later alligator", to which Bob would always exuberantly reply, "After a while crocodile!" He leaves this world a better place.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020