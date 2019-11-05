Services
Robert George (Bob) Clifton Obituary
Robert (Bob) George Clifton

Robert (Bob) George Clifton, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 11, 1934 in Oak Park, Illinois to John Moore Clifton and Zoe (Bain) Clifton. Bob met his wife, Hideko (Yokono) Clifton, who preceded him in death, while he was serving with the Army Security Agency, Company 326, in the US Army in 1954 in Kyoto, Japan. They married in 1957 in Kobe, Japan.

Bob is an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church, the American Legion Post 107 (Pataskala), and the Pataskala coffee klatch. In addition to spending time with his family, Bob enjoyed working on cars, taking road trips and visiting with friends. Bob retired from Lucent (Western Electric/Bell Labs) after over 40 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother John Bain Clifton and John's wife Margery (Walkup). Bob is survived by is loving children Richard (Sandra), Elizabeth and Sue (Rick) Tossmann, grandchildren; Jessica, Lance, Tiffany, Christopher, Sara, Khrystyne (Tina) and Casey, nieces and nephews; Don, Emily, Ray, Hidemi, Yukari, Keiko and Patricia.

Bob's family received friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Cotner Funeral Home 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg. His funeral service was held on Friday at 11:00 a.m at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1200 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH with Pastor Liz Lowry officiating. Burial was held with military honors at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the . https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_stroke.html?s_src=comp_home.

Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, 2019
