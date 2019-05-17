Services
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Granville Presbyterian Church
Robert H. Owen, D.M.D.

Granville - Robert H. Owen, D.M.D. passed away on May 13, 2019. Dr. Owen was born on March 14, 1934 in Massillon, Ohio.

A graduate of Kent State University and the University of Louisville Dental School, Dr. Owen served in the United States military at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver Colorado. On June 16, 1956, he married Ruth Wilson Owen. He opened a Dental practice in Newark, Ohio in 1962 and moved his office to Granville when his eldest son joined the practice.

Dr. Owen is survived by his wife Ruth (Wilson) Owen of 62 years, son Dr. Robert S. Owen (Gerri) of Granville, daughter Julie Owen Bain (James) of Granville, son James R. Owen (Yheizzi) of Bethesda, MD and six grandchildren, Rachel, Olivia and Jackson Bain, Scott and Sarah Owen and Ana Sofia Owen.

A wise and compassionate soul, he had an inquisitive mind and keen sense of humor. Those who loved him have been blessed.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert H. Owen and Helen (Williams) Owen and sister Margaret Owen Ward.

A memorial service will be held at 4 o'clock at the Granville Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 31st, with a reception afterwards. A private family burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Granville First Presbyterian Church or the Granville Public Library.
Published in the Advocate & Advocate from May 17 to May 23, 2019
