Robert H. Tribble
1935 - 2020
Robert H. Tribble

THORNVILLE - A visitation, celebrating the life of Robert H. Tribble, 85, of Thornville, will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Thornville home of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville.

A graveside funeral service will follow on Friday, at 1:30 p.m. at Oakthorpe Cemetery.

Robert was born in Rushville, Ohio on May 20, 1935 to the late Robert H. and Faye (Miller) Tribble. He passed away at his residence on July 11, 2020.

Prior to retirement, he was a machinist at Rockwell International for 39 years. He was an accomplished knife builder and made thousands of wooden crosses and wooden cross necklaces. He enjoyed fishing, collecting and repairing glassware and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Pamela McGuire, Kevin Tribble and Ty (Jeanne) Tribble; step-son, Tom Keaser; sister, Jane (Ed) Palmer; grandchildren, Daniele (Rob) Pettit, Michelle (Roy) Luckett, Hailey Tribble and Tyler Tribble; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith (Cartnal) Tribble; and sisters, Josephine, Violet, Marjorie and Betty.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow these guidelines: Masks must be worn inside the funeral home and for your protection, a maximum of 30 guests will be allowed inside at one time. Please practice social distancing.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Robert or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Robert and his family.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
