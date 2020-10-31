Robert Householder Jr.
NEWARK - Robert Householder Jr., 87, of Newark, died Friday, October 30th, 2020 at his daughter's home, surrounded by family. He was born February 13th, 1933, in Somerset, Ohio, to the late Robert and Zema (Foster) Householder.
He married Bonnie J. Drumm December 21, 1952. They were a beautiful love story of high school sweethearts marrying and staying in love for 70 years, still holding hands everywhere they went.
He served in the US Navy during the Korean War, aboard the USS Baltimore, and saw the world. He attended the Queens Coronation in London, 1953, representing the US Navy.
"Cheetah" Householder, as coined by classmates for his speed on the court, was an avid basketball player, he was chosen for the All-State Team his senior year, but left to serve his country in the Navy before being able to play.
He was a lover of all animals and as a teen had a crazy Palomino horse on his family's farm, that only loved him and provided a lot of funny stories.
Retired from Owens Corning after 33 years of service.
He is survived by; three children, Deborah Gockenbach, Jeffrey (Natalie) Householder, and Robin (Kimberly) Householder; grandchildren, Stacey (James) Lambright, Brad (Amy) Householder, Joe (Amy) Gockenbach, Shannon Carpenter, Brandon Householder, Sabra (William) Haynes, Amanda Keen, Ashton (Steven) Guy, Carson Householder, and Tyler (Kasey) Householder; 19 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, sister, Patricia Spurbeck, and his beloved dog Clyde.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonnie (Drumm) Householder; son, Steven Householder, and great grandson, Cameron Wince.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Craig Martens officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
