Robert J.S. Arruda
Newark - A funeral service for Robert J.S. Arruda, 83, of Newark will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Entombment will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Military Honors will be provided by the Licking County Veteran's Alliance.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home.
Mr. Arruda passed away on February 7, 2020 at Altercare North in Newark. He was born on August 13, 1936 in Fall River, MA to the late Sebastian and Caroline (Mollo) Arruda.
Bob was a retired Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He served during the Cold War and Vietnam. He retired from the Newark Air Force Base. After retiring he graduated from Capital Law School and was an attorney. He was a member of the Newark Computer Society. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing and repairing tv's out of his shop at home.
He is survived by his sons, Captain David P. (Sandra) Arruda of Chatham and Robin A. Arruda of Hanover; daughter, Michi-Ann (Lawrence) Fletcher of Newark; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Sebastian (Rose) Arruda and sister, Terry (Donald) Bell.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Hiroko N. Arruda, who passed away July 19, 2010; and son, Dr. Robert J. Arruda.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Absolute Home Health Hospices, 39 Summit Court, Caldwell, OH, 43724.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020