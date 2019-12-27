|
Robert "Bob" Kreager
Newark - Robert "Bob" Kreager, 55, of Newark, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was a graduate of Licking Valley High School. Bob lived his life as a free spirit enjoying every minute. He was best known as the Redneck Turtle Catcher and Mushroom Hunter. He was an avid outdoorsman with a love for nature and a gift for seeing nature in ways that most of us miss.
He is survived by his parents, Phil (Nancy) Kreager and Patricia (Murphy) Kreager; three brothers, Dick (Michelle) Kreager, Erick (Lora) Kreager, and Chad Kreager; children, Tawsha (Matt) Greene and Brandon Kreager; step-brother, Shane Maharg; step-sister, Alissa (Allan) Small, and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Betty Murphy and Fred and Lucille Kreager.
There were many special friends who supported him with their love, prayers, and visits during this difficult fight against cancer.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center for their compassionate care they provided to Bob and his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
A time and date for a memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019