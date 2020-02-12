Services
Robert L. "Bob" Barnes

Robert L. "Bob" Barnes Obituary
Robert "Bob" L. Barnes

Alexandria - Robert "Bob" L. Barnes, 85 of Alexandria passed away February 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 3, 1935 in Shawnee, Ohio to the late George W. and Surada V. (Martzolf) Barnes.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, his beloved pets, woodworking and music. He retired after 38 years at Ohio Bell and was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

As many knew Bob was a private person and preferred no services.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Connie S. Barnes; children, Peggy, Scott, Amy (Chris), Jodi (John), Donald and Meghan (Stuart); grandchildren, Hailey, Emma, Peyton and Ava.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and four sisters.

Memorial contributions may be made to Licking Co. Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr., Heath, OH 43056 or BAGS Basset Rescue, 3355 Anderson Ave., Minerva, OH 44657.

To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.

Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
