Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Robert L. Becker


1945 - 2019
Robert L. Becker Obituary
Robert L. Becker

Newark - Robert L. Becker, 74, of Newark died at the Flint Ridge Care and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born in Marietta, Ohio on September 27, 1945 to the late Luther A. and Frances (Dawson) Becker.

A United States Army Vietnam War Veteran, Robert was a 1968 graduate of Ohio University, receiving his law degree from Capital University in 1974. He served as Licking County Prosecutor for many years, first elected in 1984 and serving until his retirement in 2007.

He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Becker; twin sister, Rebecca (Bob) Kershaw; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Donald T. Becker; and his sister, Julia Sauve.

Memorials in Robert's name can be made to the Licking County Veterans Alliance; or the Licking County Fraternal Order of Police #127.

A private family memorial for Robert will be held at a later date. REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Robert or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
