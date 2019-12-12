|
Robert L. Becker
Newark - Robert L. Becker, 74, of Newark died at the Flint Ridge Care and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born in Marietta, Ohio on September 27, 1945 to the late Luther A. and Frances (Dawson) Becker.
A United States Army Vietnam War Veteran, Robert was a 1968 graduate of Ohio University, receiving his law degree from Capital University in 1974. He served as Licking County Prosecutor for many years, first elected in 1984 and serving until his retirement in 2007.
He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Becker; twin sister, Rebecca (Bob) Kershaw; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Donald T. Becker; and his sister, Julia Sauve.
Memorials in Robert's name can be made to the Licking County Veterans Alliance; or the Licking County Fraternal Order of Police #127.
A private family memorial for Robert will be held at a later date.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019