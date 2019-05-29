|
|
Robert "Bob" L. Franks Jr.
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Robert L. Franks Jr, 55, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Friday, May 31, 2019, with Fr. Jonathan Wilson as celebrant, and Fr. Donald Franks and Fr. David Sizemore as con-celebrants. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Bob, a parishioner of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born in Newark, Ohio on October 27, 1963, to Carol (Cherubini) Franks of Newark and the late Robert L. Franks Sr.
Following his 1982 graduation from Newark Catholic High School, Bob worked several years with both Owens Corning Fiberglas and Boeing. In 1993, he graduated with the 125th Academy Class of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and was assigned to the Wilmington Post, transferring to the Granville Post in 1996. Bob retired from District 6 in spring of 2019 following 26 years of service, during which time he received the Ace Award and Trooper of the Year.
As a longtime athlete, Bob participated in multiple sports during high school and played on the 1980 and 1981 state runner-up championship football teams, receiving an honorable mention as defensive end for the All Ohio Team his senior year.
In his local community, Bob dedicated many years as a multi-sport coach of softball, football, and baseball. He was integral in developing several youth athletic programs, and had served for 10 years as the Newark Catholic HS Varsity Football Assistant and was currently serving as the Newark Catholic JV Football Head Coach and 8th Grade Baseball Coach, Don Edwards Licking County YMCA League.
Over the years, Bob left an indelible mark on the individuals in his life. He embodied a professionalism and could lead quietly with integrity and compassion. As a mentor for many, Bob lead by example and had an amazing ability to see the value in everyone, and taught others to see this value in themselves.
He we will be greatly missed by his family which include his mother Carol; his wife Laura (Gray) Franks, his five children, Anthony R. "Bobby", Emma, Nicholas, Sean, and Jared (Gus) Escalera-Franks; grandchildren, Lucas Clark and Zoe Mae; siblings, Tammy (Tom Harrmann) Wright, Jane Pickering, Joyce Franks, and Bill (Joan) Franks; mother-in-law, Margaret Gray; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Bob was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Lee Wright.
Friends and family may call from 4-8 P.M. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 3:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Bob's name be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in the Advocate on May 29, 2019