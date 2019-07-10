|
Robert L. (Bob) Kern
Foster City - Robert L. (Bob) Kern died at his home in Foster City, California on June 29th. Bob was 78, born on November 28, 1940 in Newark, and was a 1959 graduate of Newark High School.
Bob is the oldest grandson of Clyde V. and Ada B. Campbell, and the son of E.C. "Korky" Kern and Dorothy Campbell Kern, all deceased, and all formerly of Campbell Insurance Agency. Korky Kern, who died in 1981, was well known in Newark for his chairmanship with the Licking County Red Cross, and other services to the community.
Bob lived most of his adult life in vicinities around San Francisco, where he was an "Enrolled Agent" with the IRS and had his own tax practice. He is survived by: his wife, Kathy Frei; his daughter, Michelle (Alex Farr) Kern and son Jeff "Ffaelan" (Debra Condragh), both of California; his first wife, Kathy Lowney Kern, also of California and mother of Michelle and Jeff; and his brother, Jack (Marianne) Kern of St. Petersburg, Florida. His sister, Diana Kern (Joseph) Umansky, also a 1959 graduate of Newark High School, passed away in Lexington, Kentucky in 2013.
Also surviving are four stepdaughters: Tina Frei Bowan, Kristan Frei, Tamra Frei (Grant) Dowal, and Lindsay Frei.
Services were held on Friday, July 5th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Foster City, California.
Published in the The Advocate on July 10, 2019