Robert L. Mellars
Newark - Robert L. Mellars, 92, of Newark, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center following several hospital stays due to complication of diabetes & kidney disease. He was born July 15, 1927 in Washington, PA to the late William and Octavia Mellars.
Robert received his education in the Washington Public Schools. After school, he became employed at the Universal Cyclops Steel Corp. as a cold steel roller. He entered the Army in 1945 and was transferred to the Army/Air Corps and was discharged as a Sergeant in 1947 after serving with the 58th Air Force group in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre, based in Japan. He was a recipient of the WWII Victory Medal. Upon his discharge from the service, he resumed his employment at the steel mill and later worked a short time at the Industrial Rayon Corp in Painesville, OH. He terminated his employment with the PA State Police in Washington, PA to begin working for Owens-Corning Fiberglass in Newark, OH as a tester in quality control in the Bonded Mat Department in 1951.
He is a charter member of Local 244, Glass Bottle Blowers Association (GBBA) where he served as shop steward, zone committeeman and chairman of the Business Committee. He became Local Union President in 1961 and serving his fourth term when he was appointed to the International Staff of the Glass Bottle Blowers Association as a representative in 1971. In 1974 he was assigned to the Executive Board as an Executive Officer.
During his 20 years at Owens-Corning, the International GBBA called on Bob many times to serve on special union assignments, and in 1963 he was chosen to serve on an 8-member labor exchange team and spent 3 weeks in Great Britain.
He retired in 1993 with 20 years of service with Owens Corning and 20 years of service with the GMP. Since retirement he found joy spending time with family whether it be deerhunting, working in his garden, taking care of the yards on Mellars Lane, trips to Vegas or the local casinos., making spaghetti dinners every Sunday or just playing cards He was recently recognized for his patriotism on channel 10 news and received an honorary pinning while in hospice for his service to his country.
Bob married the former Jean Martin of Newark in July of 1947 and has seven daughters. Although he had no sons, he was active in the Babe Ruth League for several years, serving as Manager of the GBBA sponsored ball team for 3 years.
Bob is survived by seven daughters, Barbara (Denny) Bebout of Heath, Bobbie Roe (Larry Miracle) of Newark, Billie Wince (Mark Phillips) of Newark, Becky (Terry) Lohrman of Tampa, FL, Brenda Copeland of Newark, Beverly Mellars-Craney of Bonita Springs, FL, and Bridgette (Brian) Keefe of Carroll, OH. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; Earl Roe, John Sherburne, Randy Wince, Robert Wince, Jessica Bradley, Jason Sherburne, Joshua Lohrman, Justin Lohrman, Timothy Copeland, Robert Copeland, Fisher Jones, Griffin Jones, Jett Jones. 18 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; one brother, Charles Mellars of Washington, PA; and one sister, Geraldine Williams of Lowell, MA. Special friends Ronnie Jones of Cleveland and Matt Schell of Newark.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Mellars; grandchildren Cameron and Cayden Wince son-in-law, Jeff Craney; brothers Roger, James and Thomas and sister Florence
Visitation will be Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will be Saturday at 10:00 AM with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow the service in Wilson Cemetery where military honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 2, 2019