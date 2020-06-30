Robert L. Orr, Jr.
Glenford - A private funeral service for Robert L. Orr, Jr., 70 of Glenford will be held Friday July 3, 2020 at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor John Rushmeyer officiating. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery.
Mr. Orr was called home on Sunday June 28, 2020 at his residence with his wife by his side following a three year battle with colon cancer. He was born May 1, 1950 in Newark to Robert L. and L. Juanita (Taylor) Orr, Sr.
Bob retired in 2015 as a machine repairman at Owens-Corning Fiberglas with forty plus years of service. He was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and served as a trustee. He was a member of the Licking County Farm Bureau, Land of Legend Antique Tractor Club. He had volunteered for over 40 years with the Licking Twp. Fire Company and Glenford Hopewell Twp. Fire Departments and had been employed by Courtesy Ambulance. He was a 4-H advisor for the Licking Valley Tractor Club where he taught tractor safety for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Lori A. (Brooke) Orr; several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant twin sisters.
Calling hours will be observed Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street Newark.
The family would like to thank Genesis Hospice for their wonderful care, especially Keisha, Keri and Jeremy. They request memorial contributions to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care or the Glenford Hopewell Twp. Fire Dept.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.