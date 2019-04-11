|
Robert L. Philipps
Granville - A memorial service for Robert L. Philipps, 77 of Granville will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street with Pastor Don Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Welsh Hills Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. A visitation will be observed from Noon until services.
Bob passed away Sunday April 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born July 11, 1941 in Newark to Phillip and Bertha (Weekley) Philipps.
He was a graduate of Granville High School and served in the U. S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He retired from CSX in 2002 following 30 years of service as a brakeman and conductor. He was a member of American Legion Post 85. He enjoyed playing the guitar and had a wonderful sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Janice R. (Turner) Philipps, whom he married on June 26, 1980; children, Star (John) Kinser of Heath, Sheila (Mark) Metheny of Newark, Dan (Susanne) Philipps of Stroudsburg, PA, David Philipps of Granville, Larry Yoder of Newark, Steve Yoder of Glenford; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Pearl Casey, Phyllis Taylor; brothers, Phillip "Bucky" Philipps, Kenneth "Sam" Philipps; grandchildren, Michael Rasely, Kristine Philipps.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430 Newark, OH 43058-0430.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 11, 2019