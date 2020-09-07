Robert L. Smith
St. Louisville - Robert L. Smith, age 66, of St. Louisville, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1954 to Gerald and Dorothy (Hill) Smith in Newark, OH.
Bob will be laid to rest privately at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Bob graduated from Utica High School where he was very active in sports and then attended Cumberland University where he received a degree in welding. From there he spent 42 years at Kaiser Aluminum. Bob was an active member of the Moose Lodge #499, the Newark Eagles #387, Newark American Legion Post 85, and the United Steel Workers. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, woodworking, and darts.
Bob is survived by his mother; sisters, Gale (Lyburn "Nick") Nixon and Donna (James) Wheeler-Hunt; 4 nieces and nephews; and 6 great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Bob is preceded in death by a nephew.
The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers from Hospice of Central Ohio
, Darla, Tam, Kayla, Jasmine, Amanda, Charlotte, Abbie, and Courtney, for all their care and compassion during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
