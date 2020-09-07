1/1
Robert L. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Smith

St. Louisville - Robert L. Smith, age 66, of St. Louisville, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1954 to Gerald and Dorothy (Hill) Smith in Newark, OH.

Bob will be laid to rest privately at Newark Memorial Gardens.

Bob graduated from Utica High School where he was very active in sports and then attended Cumberland University where he received a degree in welding. From there he spent 42 years at Kaiser Aluminum. Bob was an active member of the Moose Lodge #499, the Newark Eagles #387, Newark American Legion Post 85, and the United Steel Workers. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, woodworking, and darts.

Bob is survived by his mother; sisters, Gale (Lyburn "Nick") Nixon and Donna (James) Wheeler-Hunt; 4 nieces and nephews; and 6 great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Bob is preceded in death by a nephew.

The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers from Hospice of Central Ohio, Darla, Tam, Kayla, Jasmine, Amanda, Charlotte, Abbie, and Courtney, for all their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved