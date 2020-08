Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert L. Watson



Robert L. Watson of Millersburg died August 14, 2020. He was born July 27, 1937. Robert served in the Navy during the Korean War.



He is survived by Children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Siblings.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife Bonnie S. (Barnes) Watson, who passed away February 10, 2017.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday August 20, 2020 at Newark Memorial Gardens at 1:00 p.m.









