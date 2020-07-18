1/1
Robert L. Wilson
Robert L. Wilson

Bonita Springs, FL - Robert L Wilson, 83, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away July 11, 2020 from an accident while doing his favorite thing, physical fitness. Bob was a successful entrepreneur and founder of Components in Newark, Ohio. He impacted so many lives in his hometown and also in his community in Florida.

He retired from the National Guard as a Captain. He loved exercising, playing golf, working out, and biking.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Dorie Wilson, brother, Dean H. Wilson and his twin sister, Bette Copeland (June 1, 2020).

Survivors include his son, Todd (Brooke) S. Wilson of Howard, OH; daughter, Teresa R. Payne of Thornville, OH; grandchildren, Shaye (Dylan) Hess of Howard, OH, Travis Wilson US Marine Corp stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC, and Sylas Payne of Park City, UT, and two great grandsons, Kellin Payne & Beckham Hess. He is also survived by his sister, Suellen Rae of Zanesville, OH.

He was a wonderful father and teacher to his children on living life to its fullest. He will be greatly missed by many.

Burial with military honors will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH at a later date and will be announced.

To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.




Published in Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
