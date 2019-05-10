Robert Lee Hall



Newark - Robert Lee Hall, 86, of Newark, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at The James Cancer Center in Columbus. He was born January 17, 1933, in Columbus.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse & Crystal Hall, 3 siblings and his daughter Debbie Hall.



He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Maria (Villanueva) Hall. His sons Ken Hall of CA and Terry (Crystal) Hall of FL, stepchildren Erich (Tammy) Davison of Granville, Gina ( Jimmy) Lyons of Newark, Tiffany ( Derek) Good of Heath, Desiree Devoll of NC and Nikki ( Steve) Owen of Heath. He was also the proud grandfather and great-grandfather of 29 children.



He had served as Chief Warrant Officer in the United States Army during Korean Conflict and served in the Ohio National Guard. He retired as a Supervisor from Newark Air Force Base after 34 years and was a Private Pilot.



Out of respect of his wishes there will be no calling hours or service.



Memorial Donations may be made in his name to .



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on May 10, 2019