Robert Lee "Robbie" Lahmon Jr.
1966 - 2020

Robert "Robbie" Lee Lahmon Jr.

NEWARK - Robert "Robbie" Lee Lahmon Jr., 53, of Newark, died Thursday, August 13, 202 at his home. He was born August 15, 1966 in Columbus to Robert and Linda (Follrod) Lahmon Sr.

Robbie was a member of the N.R.A and enjoyed riding his Harley. He was an avid hunter and gun collector. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Jake (Jescika) Lahmon; grandchildren, Riley and Jacob Lahmon; father, Robert L. Lahmon Sr.; and best friend, Tom Baker.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Lahmon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH, 43017.

Funeral services will be held privately.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
