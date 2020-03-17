|
Robert (Bob) Leroy Atwood
101, formerly of Newark passed away March 7, 2020 in Spring Hill, Florida. Robert was born to Septimus and Fannie (Walters) Atwood.
Robert's first paying job was being a caddie at Moundbuilders Country Club starting in 1930. He graduated from Newark High School in 1936 where he played on the school golf team. Married his high school sweetheart, Betty Calland (Class of 1937). Enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps in 1942 and served in the Pacific area of operations. Was promoted through seven grades in 14 months to Master Gunnery Sergeant. Robert and Betty were members of Moundbuilders Country Club. Moved from Newark in 1995 to Florida.
He was predeceased by Betty, his wife, of 74 years, his seven siblings, and two grandsons, Bobby and Johnny Vogel.
He is survived by his daughters, Anne Vogel and Karen Atwood and a grandson, David Jackson all of Florida.
Robert was part of the "Greatest Generation" and was a real gentleman to the end.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020