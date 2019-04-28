|
Robert Link
Johnstown - Robert L. Link, 82, of Johnstown, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio, a son to the late Lee Roy and Olive Link. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran that served during the Korean War Conflict. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Jann Link; children, Lisa (Shawn) Link- Atkinson, Matthew (Hope) Link and Jenny (Sam) Shults; grandchildren, Shawn Atkinson Jr., Jaymie Atkinson, Meghan (Logan) Malone, Christopher Link, Samuel Shults and Amanda Shults; brother, Richard (Donna) Link and many other precious family members. Friends may call from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Miller United Methodist Church, 5241 Miller Church Rd., Johnstown, OH 43031. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with his son Matthew Link officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Robert's honor to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Interment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. An online memorial at www.ckfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 28, 2019