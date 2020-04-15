|
|
Robert Lowell Ewing
Newark - Robert Lowell Ewing, age 90, of Newark, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home. He was born May 1, 1929 in Newark to the late Robert Bryant and Mildred M. (Gatchell) Ewing.
Bob attended Newark schools and graduated from Newark High School, where he participated in pole vaulting. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the early Cold War years (1948 through 1952), and was a Base Photographer at Offutt Air Base, developing a talent that would turn into a lifelong passion. Following his return from the military Bob studied at both Ohio University and the Ohio State University, Newark Campus.
Bob's professional career was spent at Holophane in Newark. Over the course of his 48 years as a design engineer for the company he was awarded 62 patents. He was a past-President of the Illuminating Engineers Society and a co-founder of Lamplighters Society as well as a member of the American Society Mechanical Engineers.
Active in community affairs throughout his career, Bob was a member of the Newark Jaycees, where he served as both local chapter President, and as a State Vice-President. He was also a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church, Heath, serving on the Council both as a member and as President. Bob and his wife, Karen were members of Moundbuilders Country Club, where Bob participated fully in golf and social functions, but also "gave back" by sitting on the Club's Board of Directors.
Bob was an avid gardener and took much pride in harvesting, freezing, canning and sharing the produce from his vegetable garden and fruit trees. He also enjoyed raising chickens and keeping bees. Throughout the 44 years they shared together, Bob and Karen traveled extensively in the U.S and abroad. They visited destinations throughout the US, made several trips to Europe, experienced an African safari and a Baltic cruise, one of Karen and Bob's favorite trips with Freedom Years. Bob always traveled with his cameras. He developed his own photos and became an expert in creating his own frames. Many of his photographs were recognized with awards from the local art association.
Surviving is his wife, Karen (Jensen) Ewing; daughters and sons, Sheryl Ewing (Mark) Murphy of Wilmington, NC, Elizabeth (Mike Curry) Ewing of Snellville, GA, Matthew (Laura) Olson of Lancaster, Russell (Mona) Olson of Heath, Ruth (Robert) Handelman of Newark and Thomas Olson of Newark; 12 grandchildren, Robb (Emily) Hotchkiss, Elizabeth Ewing Murphy, Christin (Brad) Grossnickle, Michelle (Marc) Robitaille, Joshua Johnson, Jaclyn Olson, Scott Olson, Kristin (Joe) Ambuske, Brook Maynard, Paige Cashin, Tiffany (Ernie) Flores and Bill (Brittany) Lewis; five great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Margaret (Thomas) Jensen Brubaker of Granville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene N. Ewing.
Due to the current health emergency, a private graveside committal service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Granville. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends who are unable to attend services due to the current health emergency.
In lieu of flowers, Bob would have appreciated memorial contributions to Christ Lutheran Church, 732 Hebron Rd, Newark, OH 43056 or The Licking County Art Association, 50 S 2nd St, Newark, OH 43055.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Ewing family.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020