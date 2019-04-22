Services
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
2486 Granville Rd
Newark, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
2486 Granville Rd
Newark, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hutchison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert M. Hutchison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert M. Hutchison Obituary
Robert M. Hutchison

Granville - A funeral service will be held for R.W. "Bob" Hutchison, 83, of Granville, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2486 Granville Rd, Newark with Bishop Mark Bergstrom as celebrant. A masonic service will follow at 6:30 P.M.. The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 5:30 P.M. prior to the service at the church. A private graveside service will be held at Fredonia Cemetery.

A strong willed and self-made man, Bob retired after 50 years as a contractor and proprietor of R.W. Hutchison Building Contractors, but never slowed down.

Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Linda F. "Lynn" Hutchison; children and their spouses, Kathy and Toby Matney, Tina and Randy Rouanzoin, Ed and Lisa Hutchison, Roberta Hutchison, Rebecca and James Keene, Cheyanne Black, and Shane Evans; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robert "Butch" Hutchison; grandson, Jeremy Hutchison; great grandson, Nathen Denune; and siblings, Wilmer, Wallace, Esther, and Evelyn.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Eastern Star Home, 1451 Gambier Rd., Mt Vernon, OH 43050 or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com where a complete obituary is available.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now