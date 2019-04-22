|
|
Robert M. Hutchison
Granville - A funeral service will be held for R.W. "Bob" Hutchison, 83, of Granville, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2486 Granville Rd, Newark with Bishop Mark Bergstrom as celebrant. A masonic service will follow at 6:30 P.M.. The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 5:30 P.M. prior to the service at the church. A private graveside service will be held at Fredonia Cemetery.
A strong willed and self-made man, Bob retired after 50 years as a contractor and proprietor of R.W. Hutchison Building Contractors, but never slowed down.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Linda F. "Lynn" Hutchison; children and their spouses, Kathy and Toby Matney, Tina and Randy Rouanzoin, Ed and Lisa Hutchison, Roberta Hutchison, Rebecca and James Keene, Cheyanne Black, and Shane Evans; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robert "Butch" Hutchison; grandson, Jeremy Hutchison; great grandson, Nathen Denune; and siblings, Wilmer, Wallace, Esther, and Evelyn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Eastern Star Home, 1451 Gambier Rd., Mt Vernon, OH 43050 or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 22, 2019