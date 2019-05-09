Robert Perry



Lancaster - Robert Carleton Perry, age 72, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the OSU Medical Center. He was born on August 17, 1946 to the late Lawrence and Letty (Strawser) Perry in Columbus, OH.



A funeral service will be held at 7pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 1-3pm and 5-7pm at the funeral home prior to the service. Services will be officiated by Pastor Kevin Seymour.



Robert retired from AT&T and from JP Morgan Chase. He was a co-founder of Thornville Youth Recreation Association (TYRA) and an active member of the Hope Community Church of the Nazarene. In his free time, he enjoyed playing softball and golf, and spending time with his family.



Robert is survived by his loving wife of nearly 53 years, Joyce (Bussey) Perry; children, Paulette Raní (Wayne) Hoffman and James Carleton (Shannon Kaye) Perry; foster daughter, Georgia Seymour-Reber; grandchildren, Zachary Robert Hoffman, Quinn Taylor Hoffman, Tiffany Marie Reber, and Sarah Jane Reber; siblings, Paul Douglas Perry of CA, Bruce Allen Perry, and Phyllis Sue Britton of Mt. Vernon.



Robert is preceded in death by his parents.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory can be sent to the American Cancer Association, , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 9, 2019