|
|
Robert Poulton
Johnstown - Robert Joseph Poulton, 61, of Johnstown, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was born on January 15, 1958 in Columbus, OH, a son to the late Donald and Mary (Hartsock) Poulton. Robert was a graduate of Johnstown-Monroe High School. He is survived by his siblings, William (Diane) Poulton, Maria Poulton and JoAnna (Mitchell) Hurley; sister-in-law, Cheryl Poulton and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Bradley Poulton. A Celebration of life will be from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Johnstown American Legion, 180 W. Maple St., Johnstown, OH 43031. Arrangements handled by CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020