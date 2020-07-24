1/
Robert R. Penn
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Robert R. Penn, age 85, of Newark, will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Andrew Dennis officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Robert was born in Pike County, Ohio on November 23, 1934 to the late William and Grace (Armstrong) Penn. He passed away on July 24, 2020 at his residence, while surrounded by family.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army. Prior to retirement, he worked for Ohio Steel for 30 years. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his loving wife, Martha Conley-Penn; daughter, Tonya Thomas; stepchildren, Sharon Washington, Marilyn Martin and Eddie Conley; 15 grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death sisters, Violet, Bernice, Ruth, Charlene, Eva and Donna; and brothers, Paul, Gerald and William.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Robert to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Central Ohio.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Robert and his family.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
