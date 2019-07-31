|
Robert Schmeltzer, Jr
Newark - Robert F. "Bob" Schmeltzer, Jr., age 54 of Newark, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 21, 1965 to Robert and Mary Ellen (Clark) Schmeltzer.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St, Newark, OH 43055.
Bob spent his life working construction and being a big part of the sheep community. He raised club lambs, helped local 4-H kids, and was a member of Licking County Sheep Improvement Committee.
Bob is survived by his father; loving wife of 23 years, Marisa; children, Dr. Christina Crouch and Robert F. "Bobby" Schmeltzer, III; grandson, Kayden; siblings, Sheila (Mike) Cluse, Donna (Jerry) Robinette, Theresa (Steve) Morris, Scott (Melissa) Schmeltzer, and Mike Mitchell; siblings-in-law, Tamara (Jim) McCormack, Riccardo (Skyler) Martinez, and Randolfo (Kerry) Martinez. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his mother; sister, Tina Mitchell; and great nephew, Wyatt Morris.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Bob's Fight Fund, which is now being used to help cover his final expenses, at http://www.gofundme.com/bob039s-fight-fund
