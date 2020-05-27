|
|
Robert T. "Tom" and Kay F. Hamilton
Newark - Memorial services for Robert T. "Tom" Hamilton and Kay F. Hamilton will be held Saturday May 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street with Cory Campbell officiating. Visitation will be observed from 11:00 a.m. until the service.
Mr. Hamilton died December 30, 2019 and Mrs. Hamilton died May 22, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center.
Tom was born August 13, 1941 in Rehoboth, Oh to the late Robert M. and Edna M. (Kokensparger) Hamilton.
He retired from Kokosing Construction in 2003 after 37 years as a heavy equipment operator. He was a 50 year member of Local # 18 International Union of Operating Engineers. A member of Licking County Coon Hunters, Newark Moose Lodge # 499 and American Legion. He was stationed in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed coin collecting, gardening and he built his first home.
Kay was born May 29, 1944 in Newark to the late Earl and Marie (Binckley) Wince.
Kay was a homemaker most of her life. She had been employed by Kaiser Aluminum and was a cook at a Denison fraternity house. She was a very talented artist and enjoyed drawing country barn prints and gifted in many crafts. She was a wonderful cook. For over forty years they wintered in Florida and she cared for two homes during that time.
Survivors include Tom's brother, David Hamilton; nieces, Lori (Don) Blosser, Gina Summers; nephews, Tim (Marcia Tidyman) Binckley, John Gause, Darren Gause; several great nieces and great nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his siblings, Janet Mehuron, Laberta Hamilton, Melvin Hamilton. Kay was preceded by her siblings, Floretta McCamett, Robert "Bink" (Maxine) Binckley.
The family requests memorial contributions to or Hospice of Central Ohio.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from May 27 to May 28, 2020