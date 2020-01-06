|
|
Robert T. "Tom" Hamilton
Newark - A memorial service for Robert Thomas "Tom" Hamilton 78 of Newark will be held at a later date.
Mr. Hamilton passed away on Monday December 30, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. He was born August 13, 1941 in Rehoboth, OH to Robert M. and Edna M. (Kokensparger) Hamilton.
He retired from Kokosing Construction in 2003 after 37 years as a heavy equipment operator. He was a 50 year member of Local # 18 International Union of Operating Engineers. A member of the Licking County Coon Hunters, Newark Moose Lodge # 499 and American Legion. He was stationed in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed coin collecting, gardening and he built his first home.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kay F. (Wince) Hamilton; brother, David Hamilton; nieces, Lori (Don) Blosser, Gina Summers; nephews, Tim Binckley, John Gause and Darren Gause.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Janet Mehuron, Laberta Hamilton; brother, Melvin F. Hamilton.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020