Robert "Shemar" Tyrese Matthews

HEATH - Robert "Shemar" Tyrese Matthews born March 14, 1999 passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family October 14, 2020 due to complications related to a rare neurological disorder called MECP2 Duplication Syndrome.

He is survived by his parents, Cindy and Logan Beish, Charles, 4 sisters, Amiah, Jamela, Clairissa, and Madisyn and 4 brothers Payton, Charley, Timothy and Titus.

Shemar was a social butterfly and loved going to school and interacting with others. He also enjoyed movies, especially "Spy Kids." There wasn't a room he couldn't brighten with his infectious smile. While cognitively our forever toddler, he taught us to cherish and appreciate all the simple things life has to offer. His beautiful smile and orneriness will stay with us forever. Many have been blessed by his short time here.

Published in Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
