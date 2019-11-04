Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Robert Vogel
Robert Vogel

Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Robert L. "Bob" Vogel, 65 of Newark will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Duncan officiating. Entombment will be at Newark Memorial Gardens.

Bob passed away November 1, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born December 17, 1953 in Willard, OH to the late Robert D. and Trinna L. (Clark) Vogel. A 1972 graduate of Newark High School, Bob served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy. Following his military service Bob was a store manager for 37 years at Big Bear, followed by 8 years at Giant Eagle. He was a member of Jersey Baptist Church.

A devoted family man, Bob was a gentle giant. He was always kind and generous to others. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, and the Ohio State Buckeye's.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Myra (Blessard) Vogel; daughters, Amanda (Justin) Snow and Ashlee Vogel, all of Newark; grandchildren, Bailey and Hunter Vogel and Grayson and Emersyn "Emme" Snow; brothers, Jim (Mary) Vogel, Ron (Beth) Vogel; sisters, Judy (Don) Chandler, JoAnn (Jerry) Wright; and a host of extended family and friends.

The Vogel family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the care that Bob received at Licking Memorial Hospital. Thank you to the kind and compassionate ICU staff including Pastor Jeff Smith and his physician, Dr. Gabrielle Farkas.

Friends and family may call 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark and are encouraged to come doning their favorite Buckeye apparel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking Valley Little League or the NHS 12th Man Club in honor of his granchildren.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
