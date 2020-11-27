Robert Walter Shoemaker
Newark - A graveside service celebrating the life of Robert Walter Shoemaker, age 81, of Newark, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, at Newark Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mark Katrick officiating. Due to Covid-19 concerns, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Robert was born November 9, 1939 in Xenia, Ohio to the late Charles H. and Hester L. (Creamer) Shoemaker. He passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Altercare Newark North.
Bob received a Bachelor of Science Degree from The Ohio State University where he played Lacrosse and was co-captain of the team. He went on to receive a Masters Degree in Education from Wittenberg University. During his career, Bob was a teacher with several schools and retired from Heath City Schools. Bob was a high school basketball coach for 43 years with his longest tenure at Heath High School for 19 years. He was a member of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Following his retirement, he participated in the Senior Olympics in Track and Field on the regional, state and national levels. He was a member of the 4x100 relay team at Nationals and won gold three times. Bob was an avid OSU Buckeyes fan. He coached at OSU basketball camps for 20 years. Bob was also a member of St John's United Church of Christ and was a member of the Licking County Basketball Hall of Fame as well as several others. He enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Marie (Elshoff) Shoemaker; daughter, Bobbi Jo Shoemaker; son, Glen C. Shoemaker; granddaughter, Shilah Shoemaker; great-granddaughter, Gabby Palmer; sister, Anna Lee (Norm) Sawdey; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 285 West National Drive, Newark, OH 43055 or to a charity of your choice
.
