Robert Ward Young
NEWARK - A graveside funeral service, celebrating the life of Robert W. Young, 78, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Rocky Fork Cemetery, 12969 Techniglas Road, Newark, with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Rob was born in Columbus, Ohio on November 30, 1940 to the late John H. and Lenore (Nelson) Young. He passed away at his residence on May 7, 2019.
Rob graduated from Newark High School, Class of 1958 and from Ohio University in 1978. He was a fireman for the Newark Fire Department, retiring from American Electric Power in Van Wert, Ohio. During that time, he worked in Newark and Canton Ohio, and held manager positions in E. Liverpool, Kenton and Van Wert, Ohio. He spent two years in Lahore, Pakistan for American Electric Power working with the water and power development authority (WAPDA) on a rural electrification project.
After retirement, he and his wife, Beth Anne spent six years living in Port Haywood, VA. While there, he was active with the Coast Guard Auxiliary; was a member of the Mathews Yacht Club; and was a proud Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary. He had served four years as a gunners mate in the United States Navy and was a master mason in the Trinity Lodge of Canton, Ohio. After returning to Newark, he was employed part-time at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home. Rob was a former member of the Newark/Heath Rotary Club; was a member of Newark Elks Lodge 391; American Legion Post 85; Newark Maennerchor and the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club. Rob was a tin can sailor, with the National Association of Destroyer Veterans in Somerset, MA. Rob loved to travel, fly fish in Canada, Michigan and the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Beth Anne (Ashcraft) Young, whom he married November 12, 1977; daughter, Gretchen (Brian) Young Mack; son, Judson Young; grandson, Gunnar Mack; and sister, Delores "Dee" Young; and numerous friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rob to the .
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rob to the .
What Rob loved most was when he and Beth Anne were driving the back roads in England, looking for a pub to stop and have lunch and a brew.
A funeral luncheon will be held directly after the graveside service on Saturday, at the Double Tree, Elements Restaurant, 50 N. Second Street, Newark, for a time of fellowship and the sharing of memories.

Published in the Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2019