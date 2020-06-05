Roberta Jean Sebastian
Roberta Jean Sebastian

ALEXANDRIA - A graveside service for Roberta Jean Sebastian, 55, of Alexandria, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Alexandria, with Pastor Roger Conley and Pastor Trudy Sebastian officiating.

Roberta, a retired inventory maintenance clerk for Tech International in Johnstown, passed away June 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 21, 1964, in Zanesville, to Robert and Judy (Leonard) Hurley.

Roberta was a 1983 graduate of Riverview High School. She was a member of Emmanuel Praise Church where she was a board member and the praise and worship leader.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Charles E. "Gene" Sebastian; children, Devin Sebastian of Alexandria and Jocelyn (Clayton) Sebastian-Ward of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Leah and Aubrey Ward both of Mt. Vernon; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Trudy and C.E. Sebastian of Alexandria; siblings, Jim (Barb) Hurley of Newark, Jo (Dave) Ashcraft of Frazeysburg, Doug (Susan) Hurley of Frazeysburg, Barb Chapman of Newark, and Julie (Shawn) Brown of Utica; sister-in-law, Heidi Sebastian of Indiana, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother Steve Hurley; aunt and uncle, Florence and Ned Gaulke; nephew, Jeremy Hurley, and brother-in-law, Rod Chapman.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmanuel Praise Church, 33 Mill St., Alexandria, Ohio 43001.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
