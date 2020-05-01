Resources
Robert(Bob) B. Martin

Robert(Bob) B. Martin Obituary
Robert(Bob) B Martin

Frazeysburg - Robert B Martin, 89 of Frazeysburg, Ohio passed away Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020 at his home after a long battle with lung cancer. Born November 19, 1930 in Newark, Ohio to the late Lewis and Clarice Martin. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was employed for 35 years at Owens Corning from where he retired in 1986. He was an avid fan of all sports, he enjoyed playing cards with family, camping and traveling the country to attend sprint car races.

Surviving are three sons; Denny (Katie) Martin of Corona, CA, Michael (Diana) Martin of Brownsburg, IN, Hobie (Maggie) Martin of Newark Ohio; one daughter Beth Martin of Newark, seven grandchildren, and his best four-legged girl "Cricket".

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his longtime companion Janice Painter on February 6, 2020, one sister Marilyn Bower and a son Steve Martin.

There will be no calling hours or funeral at Bob's request. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio for the comfort and care they provided over the past months.
Published in the Advocate from May 1 to May 4, 2020
