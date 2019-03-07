Robin L. Baker



NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Robin L. Baker, 42, of Newark, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Chaplain Cory Campbell officiating. Family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.



Robin passed away March 6, 2019, at Flintridge Rehab Center. She was born September 15, 1976, in Newark to Debby K. (Lowery) Kirk and the late Roger E. Kirk.



Robin graduated in 1994 from Newark High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in sociology from Muskingum College in 1998, where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Theta sorority.



Her greatest joy was watching her son Jack play baseball. She also loved the annual Lowery girls weekend trips. She will be remembered and missed for her sense of humor, and her many opinions that she was not afraid to share.



She is survived by her mother, Debby K. (Lowery) Kirk of Newark; son, Jackson Baker of Newark; brother, Ross (Gayle) Kirk of Granville; paternal grandmother, Ethel Kirk of Newark; niece Georgia Kirk of Granville; nephew, Andrew Kirk of Granville; uncles, Slatz Lowery of Newark, Don Lowery of GA, and Tim (Margie) Howe of Newark; aunt, Gail Kirk of Heath; extra special cousins, Carrie and Krista; many special cousins, and she also leaves behind her beloved dog, Rosie.



She was preceded in death by her father, Roger E. Kirk; paternal grandfather, Ralph Kirk; maternal grandparents, John and Edna Lowery; uncle, Bob, and aunts, Patty and Shere.



Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes or to the Licking County Humane Society.



