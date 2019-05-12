|
Rodger P. Watson
Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rodger P. Watson, 66, of Heath, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Saturday, May 18, 2019, with Fr. Bill Hritsko as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Rodger died on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Altercare South of Newark surrounded by his loving family, friends, nursing staff and Hospice team. He was born in Whitter, California on March 5, 1953 to the late Eugene Joseph and Ruth Virginia (Shanklin) Watson.
Over the years, Rodger had many experiences in work and life including; taxi driver, US Marine Corps, surveyor, and was also involved in commercial shipping. He also worked with a drafting company for a short time and then spent 15 years with Motorola in their drafting department. After all of this, Rodger found his true "calling" and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute in Austin, Texas where he excelled in baking. He later went on to win many first-place ribbons for his fabulous creations in pastry and pies.
Rodger is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Rebecca Watson and their daughters, Olivia, Hannah, and Lucia; his step-son and step daughter-in-law, Jason and Leslie McCann and their children, Noah, Rayne, Jayne and Liam; his sister and brother-in-law, Gretchen and Bernie Madrid and their 8 children; his sister and brother-in-law; Pattie and Tom Herr and their daughter Tanya Dunn; his sister-in-law, Carla Watson; 12 nieces and nephews; and 56 grand nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Rodger was preceded in death by former wife, Mary Grace Lombardo Watson; brother, Mike Watson; and his nephew, Eugene Damien Madrid.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 5-7 P.M., Friday, May 17, 2019 where a Vigil Service with Rosary will be led by his nephew, Deacon Dominic Madrid, at 6:30 P.M.
The family requests memorials in Rodger's name be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Published in the Advocate on May 12, 2019