Rodger W. Richter
Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rodger Williams Richter, 83, of Marysville and formerly of Heath, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 10:00 A.M., Saturday, June 29, 2019, with Fr. Bill Hrtisko as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Wilson Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Friends and family may call at the church for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Rodger died at Memorial Hospital of Marysville on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio on October 21, 1935 to the late Jacob and Rose Marie (Mock) Richter.
He was retired from the City of New Concord where he worked as the Supervisor of Maintenance. Prior to this, Rodger worked in the purchasing department of Good Samaritan Hospital. He was a longtime active parishioner of St. Leonard Catholic Church and a 3rd Degree Member of their Knights of Columbus Council. He was a longtime volunteer for New Concord Fire Department and a member of the Lions Club.
As an avid outdoorsman, Rodger enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sitting on his front porch catching up with the neighbors. He was also quite the handyman and enjoyed tinkering around in the garage.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Moran) Richter; his daughter, Randi (Karl) Crook; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; step-children, Mark Pipes, Julie (David) Brittingham, Gayle Marie Amjuli and their families; brother, Raymond (Florence) Richter; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Rodger was preceded in death by his daughter, Roberta Price; and step-daughter, Jacque Moretti.
The family requests memorials in Rodger's name be made to the Licking County Aging Program.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Rodger or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on June 19, 2019