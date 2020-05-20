Services
Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home
619 East High Street
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 392-6956
Rodney D. McMillan


1932 - 2020
Rodney D. McMillan Obituary
Rodney D. McMillan

Mount Vernon - Rodney D. McMillan, age 88, of Mount Vernon, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Ohio Eastern Star Home after a short battle with Leukemia. He was born on January 9, 1932 in Howard, Ohio to the late Harvey and Opal (Simpson) McMillan. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

Rodney was an active member of Faith Baptist Church in Mount Vernon where he served as a greeter and trustee. He was very proud of his service to his country by joining the United States Army in the Korean Conflict. He worked and retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Heath, Ohio. Rodney was the Supervisor of Maintenance for over 26 years. He enjoyed classic cars, antique tools, trunks and clocks. He loved traveling the country and attending his Army Reunions.

He is survived by his sons, Keith D. (Katherine) McMillan of Mount Vernon, Ohio, Kent A. (Rebecca) McMillan of Mount Vernon, Ohio; three grandchildren, Rachel (Colby)Barlow, Rebecca McMillan, Constance McMillan; numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Rodney is preceded in death by his wife, Carol W. McMillan; brothers, Kenneth McMillan, John McMillan, and Merle McMillan.

A private service will take place with burial in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens with Pastor Kris Brandenburg officiating.

To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Rodney D. McMillan.
Published in the Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020
