Heath - A funeral service for Rodney "Rod" James Haynes, 52, of Newark, Ohio, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Stevanus officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the funeral home, 985 N 21st St., Newark, Ohio.



Rod passed away June 12, 2019, in B.C., Canada, while enjoying one of his favorite pastimes: hiking and exploring creation. He was born October 10, 1966, in Newark, to James "Jim" Arthur Haynes (Linda) and Antoinette "Toni" Marie (Berher) Haynes.



Rod was known for his passion for adventure and creativity. He worked as a sales representative for Seafoam Inc., in a position that allowed him to travel near and far. He enjoyed exploring new places during his travels. He loved nature walks and hiking, fishing, golfing, playing frisbee golf, and anything outdoors. He regularly challenged his creativity by painting and drawing beautiful things for friends and family. He was a natural musician who could pick up a guitar and both write and learn songs instinctively. But what is loved most was his family.



He is survived by his children, Tabitha Haynes, Tyler Thomas, Kimberly Haynes, and Isaac Haynes; brothers Robert Bernard and Thomas Haynes; girlfriend Tracy Yantis; and life-long friends Chris Gutridge, Brad Mathews, and Brian Jacobs. He is expecting a grandson, Syrus, in October.



He was proceeded in death by his mother, Toni.



Rod gave generously to Outreach for Youth Ministries in Pataskala, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to http://theoutreachministries.com.



Published in the Advocate on June 25, 2019