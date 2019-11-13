Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Newark - A funeral service for Rodney L. Chapman, 66, of Newark will be held at 2pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home with Roger Conley officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6-8pm at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark and Saturday one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Chapman passed away on November 13, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 27, 1953 in Baltimore, MD to the late Roger and Mary Ellen (Jackson) Chapman.

Rodney was an avid Licking Valley and Steelers fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Barbara (Hurley) Chapman; six children, Keara (Marvin) Miles, Rodney (Ashley) Chapman, Jr., Roger Chapman, Scott (Lindsay) Chapman, Janna Chapman and Joseph Chapman; seven grandchildren, Marvin Miles, Rodney, Ethan, Malaki, Lucas, Serena and Brenley Chapman; sister, Janice (Ken) McKisset; and many nieces and nephews

Published in the Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
