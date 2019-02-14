|
|
Rodney Peyton
Newark - Private family services will be held for Rodney E. Peyton, 38, of Newark, who died suddenly on Monday, February 11, 2018, in Newark.
Rodney was born February 14, 1980, in Newark, the son of the late Joyce Cade and Ronald "Buck" Peyton of Ft. Myers, Florida.
Rodney was a friendly, kind man who enjoyed video games and football.
He is survived by his brother Tom (Jennifer) Turner of Pataskala, his nephews Brandon Dunlap, Bryant Turner, his niece Ayla Turner; along with his uncle Lee Cade and numerous extended family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother John Turner.
Rodney will be inurned with his mother in Wilson Cemetery with private family rites.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Rodney and his family.
Messages of sympathy and condolence may be left for his family at www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
