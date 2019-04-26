|
Roger Alan Romine
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Roger Alan Romine, 71, of Newark, will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, two hours prior to the funeral service on Monday, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Roger was born in Newark, Ohio on April 12, 1948 to the late Donald and Mary I. (Wright) Romine. He passed away at his residence, while surrounded by his family, on April 24, 2019.
Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Aerospace Lodge, #800 in Heath; and was a life member of the Disable American Veterans. Prior to retirement, Roger was a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed being a mechanic, working on Fords, hunting, fishing, tinkering with computers and tractors, riding motorcycles, was an animal lover, and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Mary K. (Bussey) Romine, whom he married February 1, 1969; children, Laura (Anthony) Johnson, Peggy (Kevin Ehmann) Romine, Greg (Melanie) Romine and Donald (Jennifer) Romine; brother, Darrell Romine; sister, Carolyn Sue (Michael) Spaulding; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Janet; and a brother, Keith.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Roger to the s Project or to Disable American Veterans. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Roger or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Roger and the Romine family.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 26, 2019