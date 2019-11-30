|
Roger Cozzens
Hanover - Roger L. Cozzens, 69, of Hanover, Ohio died Friday evening, November 29, 2019 at his home with his loving family at his side.
Born February 20, 1950 in Zanesville, Ohio he is the son of Roy and Betty (Reed) Cozzens, Jr. of Newark. Roger was a 1968 graduate of Licking Valley High School and was a self-employed building contractor, retiring in 2017. He was a member of the Licking Valley Heritage Society and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, truck and tractor pulls and watching Ohio State football and basketball. His greatest love was his family.
Surviving in addition to his parents is his loving wife of 47 years, Darla L. (Flowers) Cozzens whom he married May 14, 1972; a daughter and son in-law, Angela and Steven Sidwell of Hanover; a granddaughter, Alexis Sidwell; one brother Jim (Lana) Cozzens of Thornville, Ohio and one sister, Judy (Steve) Wicks of Pataskala; his father in-law, Chester Flowers of Hanover and many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Zoee Bree Sidwell, who died March 9, 2001; his mother in-law, Edith Flowers, who died July 26, 2016 and a brother, Ronald Eugene Cozzens.
The Cozzens family wishes to give a very special thanks to the staff of Generation Hospice for the loving care given to Roger.
Calling hours will be 4pm to 7pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street.
Graveside funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hanover Cemetery with Chaplain Antony Patton officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Generation Hospice, 65 McMillen Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019