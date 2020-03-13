Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Hilemon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Devore Hilemon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Devore Hilemon Obituary
Roger Devore Hilemon

Buckeye Lake - Roger Devore Hilemon, age 81, of Buckeye Lake, Ohio, passed away on March 12, 2020 at home. Roger was born February 18, 1939 to the late William and Madge (Copley) Hilemon in Baltimore, MD. He owned his own trucking company from 1974 to 2009. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 48 years; Brenda Hilemon; his precious pets, Raymond, Silky, Spencer, Hogan; brothers-in-law, Bob (Beverley) Eddy, Al (Brenda) Eddy; family friend, Cheryl (Gary) Phillips; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Tina Hilemon; son, David Hilemon; siblings, Randy Hilemon, Jo Ann (Charley) Scarberry; In-laws, Earl and Gertrude Eddy. A Visitation will be held on TUESDAY, March 17, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, where his funeral will immediately follow at 12Noon with Pastor Daniel Fullen officiating. Burial in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio in Newark. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -