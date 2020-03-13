|
|
Roger Devore Hilemon
Buckeye Lake - Roger Devore Hilemon, age 81, of Buckeye Lake, Ohio, passed away on March 12, 2020 at home. Roger was born February 18, 1939 to the late William and Madge (Copley) Hilemon in Baltimore, MD. He owned his own trucking company from 1974 to 2009. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 48 years; Brenda Hilemon; his precious pets, Raymond, Silky, Spencer, Hogan; brothers-in-law, Bob (Beverley) Eddy, Al (Brenda) Eddy; family friend, Cheryl (Gary) Phillips; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Tina Hilemon; son, David Hilemon; siblings, Randy Hilemon, Jo Ann (Charley) Scarberry; In-laws, Earl and Gertrude Eddy. A Visitation will be held on TUESDAY, March 17, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, where his funeral will immediately follow at 12Noon with Pastor Daniel Fullen officiating. Burial in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio in Newark. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020