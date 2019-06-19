|
|
Roger E. Price
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Roger E. Price, 86, of Newark, will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, with military honors observed by the Licking County Veteran Alliance.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Thursday, June 20th, from 5:00 to 800 p.m.
Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he worked for 20 years with Owens Corning Fiberglas. Roger enjoyed tinkering and modifying, but most important was the time he spent with his loving family, along with all of his friends he met for coffee at McDonalds and Wendys.
Survivors include his children, Roger Lee (Marsha) Price, Christopher (Julie) Price, Pamela Price, Julie (Ernest) Abbott and William G. Ray; grandchildren, Cameron and Caitlin Abbott; sister, Mildred Burton; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Luckeydoo, Margaret Ayers and June Rose Walcott; brothers, David Maurice Price and Dale G. Price; special nephew, Sam Grigsby; and his loving dog, Cooper.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Roger to Nationwide Children's Hospital c/o Pediatric Cancer Center. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate on June 19, 2019