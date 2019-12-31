|
|
Roger L. Slone
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Roger L. Slone, 68, of Newark, will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow at Licking Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Thursday, January 2nd, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Roger was born in Newark, Ohio on March 15, 1951 to the late Jesse Slone, Sr. and Betty (Stephens) Blizzard. He passed away at his residence on December 30, 2019, while surround by his loving family.
Roger was an award winning Master Donut Maker, working for many years at Dunkin Donuts, Best of Both, Jolly Pirate Donuts, Tim Hortons and other various establishments. He enjoyed gardening, watching game shows and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. He had an uplifting personality, enjoyed helping others, but most important was the time he spent with family and friends.
Survivors include his children, Anita (Jason Williams) Young, Randy Slone, Betty Slone and Loni Slone; siblings, Ronald "Joe" Slone, Dixie Moore, Kenneth "Bo" Slone, William (Nancy) Slone and Shawn Slone; special friends, Charlie Wilson and Wayne Powell; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Lonald Slone, Donald Slone and Jesse Slone, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Roger to Interim Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020