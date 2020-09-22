Roland E. "Ed" Nelson
Heath - Roland E. "Ed" Nelson, age 83, of Heath, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio
). He was born September 6, 1937 in Newark, Ohio to the late Roy V. and Ella M. (Mills) Nelson.
Ed graduated from Newark High School with the class of 1956. He then went on to proudly represent his country by serving in the United States Army, before returning home to start a family with his wife, Glenda, of 55 years.
He was a loyal employee of Roper (Florence-Wehrle Co.) for over twenty years before its closure. Ed then went on to work at the Newark Air Force Base, until his retirement twenty-seven years later.
Ed spoke fondly of his time in the workforce and the friends he made along the way. This is no surprise to those who knew Ed, as he never met a stranger. Whether sitting around playing bluegrass music in his youth, or walking around the Indian Mound Mall after retirement, his great sense of humor and outgoing personality always stood out.
He never missed an opportunity to brag about his wife's delicious southern cooking or his three granddaughters. Ed was also an excellent storyteller. He most enjoyed telling stories to his granddaughters of when he was "young and dumb." His proudest accomplishments, however, were being a husband, father and papaw (grandfather).
He is survived by his wife, Glenda J. (Back) Nelson, whom he married on January 31, 1965; a son, Robert L. "Rob" Nelson of Heath; two brothers, Robert L. (Doris) Nelson and Richard (Joyce) Nelson; a sister, Shirley A. Nelson; and three grandchildren, Bailey, Aubrey, and Macey Nelson.
Per Ed's request, no calling hours or services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ed's name to Prevent Child Abuse America, an organization addressing a subject important to Ed. Prevent Child Abuse America, Attention: Advancement, 228 South Wabash Avenue, 10th Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60604.
The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath is assisting the Nelson family with arrangements.
