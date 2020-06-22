Roland Fredrick West
NEWARK - Roland Fredrick West, 85, of Newark, passed away on June 20, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born in Newark, Ohio on July 24, 1934 to the late Fredrick Oscar and Ethel Mae (Lindemood) West.
Prior to retirement, Roland was a machinist with Owens Corning for over 30 years. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ; UAW, Machinist Union; Heath Masonic Lodge; Buckeye Lake Eagles; and past president and past board member of Newark Bowling Association. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, watching stock car racing and NASCAR, and was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indian, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Cleveland Browns.
Survivors include his sons, John (Machele) West and David West; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Jo (Roderick) West; second wife, Hope Lake West; daughter, Nancy West; sister, Mildred Scott; and brothers, Derald West and Richard West.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Roland to St. John's United Church of Christ, 285 W. National Dr., Newark, Ohio 43055.
