Roland Fredrick West
Roland Fredrick West

NEWARK - Roland Fredrick West, 85, of Newark, passed away on June 20, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born in Newark, Ohio on July 24, 1934 to the late Fredrick Oscar and Ethel Mae (Lindemood) West.

Prior to retirement, Roland was a machinist with Owens Corning for over 30 years. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ; UAW, Machinist Union; Heath Masonic Lodge; Buckeye Lake Eagles; and past president and past board member of Newark Bowling Association. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, watching stock car racing and NASCAR, and was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indian, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Cleveland Browns.

Survivors include his sons, John (Machele) West and David West; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Jo (Roderick) West; second wife, Hope Lake West; daughter, Nancy West; sister, Mildred Scott; and brothers, Derald West and Richard West.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Roland to St. John's United Church of Christ, 285 W. National Dr., Newark, Ohio 43055.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Roland or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Roland and his family.






Published in Advocate from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
