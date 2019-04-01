Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frazeysburg - Ronald Ray Coleman, 60, of Newark, Ohio died Saturday afternoon, March 30, 2019 at his home.

Born May 13, 1958 in Zanesville, Ohio he was a son of the late Thomas E. and Anna M. (Murphy) Coleman. Mr. Coleman worked in the preventative maintenance department of THK Manufacturing and retired in 2018 after 17 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed working on cars and was an expert auto mechanic.

Surviving is his wife Gwenda Gay (Moore) Coleman whom he married September 22, 2007; four daughters, Lisa (Devon) Romine, Melissa Coleman, Rhonda Coleman and Amber (Drew) Grady, all of Zanesville and eleven grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, his twin, Donald Coleman and Thomas (Karen) Coleman, both of Zanesville; four sisters, Stella Coleman, Vivian (Les) Daly and Voilet Brown, all of Zanesville and Nancy Byers of West Virginia and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Elmer Coleman and a sister, Gladys Coleman.

Calling hours will be 6pm to 8pm Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 1, 2019
